Mississippi police capture accused child abuser sought for kidnapping her own four children

A Mississippi mother accused of child abuse and kidnapping her own four children earlier this week was taken into custody Wednesday shortly after state police issued an alert seeking the public’s help to locate her.

Kishawna Jackson was found and detained by Hattiesburg Police, law enforcement officials report.

All of the children have been located with her, and are safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s office said it was seeking Kishawna Jackson on four counts of parental kidnapping as a result of a Child Protective Services complaint.

Kishawna Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children had been removed from her custody under an order from Jones County Justice Court.