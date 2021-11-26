Elderly Mississippi man went missing Thanksgiving Day; Have you seen him?

Published 8:32 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An elderly Mississippi man went missing on Thanksgiving Day and authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate him.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old MJ Mathews of Leakesville, Mississippi, in Greene County.

He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 143 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, November 25, 2021, at about 12:00 pm in the 100 block of Paulding Road in Greene County.

MJ Mathews is believed to be in a 2017 gray Nissan Versa bearing MS tag GRA8400 traveling north.

Family members say MJ Mathews suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of MJ Mathews, contact Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341.

