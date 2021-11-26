Louisiana officials launch manhunt for escaped inmate

Authorities searched Friday for an inmate who escaped from a south Louisiana prison.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections said a manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis, who is serving 15 years for sentences out of Caddo Parish, including aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cheevis is 5 feet 7 inches (1.5 meter, 17,7 centimeters) tall and weighs 138 pounds (62.5 kilograms). Agencies assisting in the search for him include DCI’s staff and chase team, the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s offices and the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information about Cheevis’ whereabouts is asked to contact DCI at 225-634-6000.