Mississippi mom arrested after her toddler found with methamphetamine in system
Published 6:51 am Friday, November 26, 2021
A Mississippi mother was arrested last week after police say her toddler was found with methamphetamine in its system.
Lindsey Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Monday morning, the Laurel-Leader Call reported.
After receiving an anonymous tip, Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies tested a hair follicle from the 15-month ole child. When the test returned positive, Smith was arrested.