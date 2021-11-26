Mississippi mom arrested after her toddler found with methamphetamine in system

Published 6:51 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother was arrested last week after police say her toddler was found with methamphetamine in its system.

Lindsey Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Monday morning, the Laurel-Leader Call reported.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies tested a hair follicle from the 15-month ole child. When the test returned positive, Smith was arrested.

More News

American stores kick off Black Friday sales, but pandemic woes still linger

No. 8 Ole Miss beats Mississippi State in cold, wet Egg Bowl

Ole Miss claims Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State

South African scientists find new coronavirus variant with high number of mutations as cases spike

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article