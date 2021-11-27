Matchups set for Mississippi state championship football games. Is your team still in hunt for title?
Published 7:14 am Saturday, November 27, 2021
MHSAA
Class 1A
Semifinal
Bay Springs 44, West Lowndes 6
Simmons 48, TCPS 0
Class 2A
Semifinal
LeFlore 24, Charleston 22
Scott Central 60, Pelahatchie 14
Class 3A
Semifinal
Amory 29, North Panola 16
Jefferson Davis County 26, Raleigh 20
Class 4A
Semifinal
Columbia 12, Poplarville 7
Senatobia 34, Caledonia 27
Class 5A
Semifinal
Picayune 32, Laurel 28
West Point 20, Neshoba Central 14
Class 6A
Semifinal
Brandon 21, Oak Grove 20
Madison Central 34, Starkville 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/