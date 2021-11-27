Matchups set for Mississippi state championship football games. Is your team still in hunt for title?

Published 7:14 am Saturday, November 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

MHSAA

Class 1A

Semifinal

Bay Springs 44, West Lowndes 6

Simmons 48, TCPS 0

 

Class 2A

Semifinal

LeFlore 24, Charleston 22

Scott Central 60, Pelahatchie 14

 

Class 3A

Semifinal

Amory 29, North Panola 16

Jefferson Davis County 26, Raleigh 20

 

Class 4A

Semifinal

Columbia 12, Poplarville 7

Senatobia 34, Caledonia 27

 

Class 5A

Semifinal

Picayune 32, Laurel 28

West Point 20, Neshoba Central 14

 

Class 6A

Semifinal

Brandon 21, Oak Grove 20

Madison Central 34, Starkville 14

 

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

