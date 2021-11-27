Ole Miss sends creative tweet to remind rivals what ‘s not for breakfast Friday morning after T’giving
Published 7:49 am Saturday, November 27, 2021
Ole Miss didn’t take long to remind its rival that it’s now been two years since Mississippi State has had that big golden egg for breakfast on the day after Thanksgiving.
Ole Miss Football’s Twitter account took a creative shot at Mississippi State Friday afternoon by posting a link to the Rebels’ Amazon wishlist.
The list was full of items that lacked eggs, such as books or vegan recipes.
In Starkville and looking for Black Friday deals?
We’ve got you covered. https://t.co/Tlh8uPRyAc
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2021