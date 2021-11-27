Teen charged with murder of Mississippi middle school student

A Mississippi teen will be charged with the murder after a 15-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex Friday.

Ridgeland police report that they have taken into custody the teenager who they say will be charged as an adult in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive around noon Friday.

Officials with the Madison County School System released a statement expressing the death of the victim, 15-year-old Marcus Hemmingway, who was reportedly shot twice.

“The Madison County Schools family grieves the loss of Marcus Hemmingway, a student at Old Town Middle School. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. District and school counseling staff will be available for students and faculty during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Hemmingway was an 8th-grade student at Olde Towne Middle School, according to news sources.

Jackson news sources report that name of the teen is being withheld pending communications with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and Madison County Youth Courts for prosecution.