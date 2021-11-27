Washington State officials launch search for missing Mississippi man

Officials in the state of Washington are searching for a missing Mississippi man after his car was found abandoned after a minor accident.

Officials with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Andrew Morgan, 30, of Mississippi.

Washington State Troopers found an abandoned car after a minor accident off of the interstate and had the car impounded. Officials sent an impound notice to the car’s registered owner — Morgan’s mother in Mississippi. That was when family members became concerned.

According to the news report, family members recently lost contact with Morgan after he had told them that he was living and working in the Seattle area.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office launched a search for Morgan after family members called the Washington State Patrol to report their concerns.

Andrew Morgan is 5’7” and around 140lbs and has an animal tattoo on his neck, his hair could be longer than in provided photos, and he could have facial hair.

Morgan’s family is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward by calling Kittcom, Kittitas County’s unified dispatch center, at 509-925-8534.