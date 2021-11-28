Alabama man injured after car shot 10 times in front of Mississippi post office

An Alabama man was injured after his car was shot at least 10 times in front of a Mississippi post office.

Officials say the victim, a 29-year-old Aliceville, Alabama, man, required emergency surgery after the incident on Bluecutt Road near the Columbus Post Office early Saturday.

The shooter in another car opened fire after the shooter’s car drove up next to the victim just after midnight. Police report that the victim’s car had 10 bullet holes in it.

Officials say the victim had just left the YoBar business on Bluecutt Rd. not far from the post office.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victim had left the YoBar business on Bluecutt Road just down the street.

“The victim told our investigators that there was no argument or confrontation between him and anyone else. At this time we don’t have a vehicle or suspect description since no one else saw anything. We are asking the public to help us and call us if they know anything,” said Chief Fred Shelton.

Call Crimestoppers or use the P3 app. The Crimestoppers number is 1 (800) 530-7151.