Executive producer, Mississippi native excited about Sunday night debut of ‘Waltons’ Homecoming’

“The Waltons’ Homecoming,” a two-hour special airing 8PM EST/7PM CST Sunday on WUCW, Ch. 23, will be CW Network’s first original movie.

Produced by Mississippi native and University of Mississippi alum Sam Haskell, the special sees the return of the Walton family. The original series, aired from 1971 to 1981, depicting the day to day life of a farming family living in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II.

In “Homecoming,” the family waits for patriarch John Walton Sr. (played by Ben Watson) to return from work 90 miles away on Christmas Eve but a worsening snowstorm worries the family back home. It is up to aspiring writer John “John Boy” Jr. (played This Is Us’s Logan Shroyer) to keep the family calm and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

TV Guide, People Magazine and CNN has chosen this reprisal as their Pick of the Week much to the excitement of Haskell.

“I wanted this more than anything,” Haskell told the Star Tribune. “I want people to be touched by it. I want them to love these characters again and remember why they loved them the first time around.”

Tune in Sunday night to the CW Network and watch the return of a family that comforted a generation and see what miracles can come true on Christmas!

“Grab a box of Kleenex and enjoy a beautiful family movie,” said Haskell.