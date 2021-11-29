Bond set at $2 million for man charged with murder in connection with Sunday shooting

A Mississippi man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Long Beach Sunday.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Jonathan McNair, 34, of Gulfport, has been charged with one count of murder following a shooting on Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach.

The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

McNair’s bond was set at $2 million.