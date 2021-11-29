Mississippi man arrested for attempted murder after determining reports that victim critically injured due to fall were false

A Monticello man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an assault in Silver Creek.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ASAP Ambulance Service responded to 121 Pleasant Grove Road for an injury reportedly sustained due to a fall. An LCSO investigator reported deputies found nothing in the area on which the injured man could have struck his head, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett.

“After processing the scene and conducting preliminary interviews with persons on scene, we developed a person of interest,” Everett said.

Later that night, Jadarrious Cortez Smith, 21, of Monticello, was arrested during a traffic stop for traffic offenses and driving under the influence.

After booking, conducting multiple interviews and executing a search warrant, Smith was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond.

The victim — who was struck multiple times in the head with a blunt object — remains hospitalized and in critical condition, Everett said.