Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases found over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mississippi health officials report

Mississippi reported Monday nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found since the day before Thanksgiving.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 990 new coronavirus cases were found since last Wednesday.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 513,622.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,264.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 241 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 311 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County