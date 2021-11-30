Mississippi man faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to making video of minor engaging in sexually explicit acts

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Joshua Christopher Stockstill, 29, of Carriere, enticed a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct with his cellphone camera in Pearl River County in November of 2018.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) became aware of the video and other images. On July 14, 2021, with the assistance of NCMEC, the FBI in Gulfport identified then Picayune Police Sergeant Joshua Christopher Stockstill as the producer of the video.

Stockstill is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Gulfport, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

The guilty pleas was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

