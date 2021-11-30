Mississippi man to spend 20 years in jail for kidnapping woman who escaped by jumping out of moving vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced more than five years after he kidnapped and assaulted a woman who escaped by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

Marcus Baker, 39, pleaded guilty to abducting and kidnapping Robel Mylorie in 2016 at a Jackson intersection. Mylorie was able to jump out of the moving vehicle Baker was driving. Jackson police were able to rescue Mylorie in front of the Dollar General on U.S. 80 in Jackson, where she escaped.

Baker was indicted on two counts of kidnapping in 2016. He was also indicted for holding Leya Sanchez against her will between October 17 and 19 in 2016.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green sentenced Baker to 30 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended and 20 years to serve.

He will serve each day of the 20 year sentence, according to a news release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.