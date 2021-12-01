Rescue crews looking for riverboat crew member who fell overboard into the Mississippi River early Wednesday morning

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crew member of a riverboat cruise ship on the Mississippi River early Wednesday morning.

The man reportedly fell overboard from the American Queen riverboat into the river near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation after they received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. from the American Queen crew reporting that a crewmember fell overboard. The Coast Guard is searching by air and water for the crewmember.

A spokesperson with the American Queen boat confirmed that a crew member had fallen overboard and issued a statement to news outlets:

“An American Queen crew member reportedly fell overboard early this morning as the vessel approached Baton Rouge. The American Queen immediately began search and rescue efforts and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The American Queen participated in search and rescue efforts along with federal, state and local law enforcement officials until released by the Coast Guard earlier this morning. We commend our crew for their quick initial actions and search and rescue efforts. We’re thankful for the efforts of Coast Guard, state and local first responders as well as members of the maritime community who assisted with search and rescue efforts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our fellow crew member and their loved ones as the Coast Guard continues search efforts currently underway.”