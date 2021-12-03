Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

Published 11:57 am Friday, December 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The last of four suspects wanted in connection with a triple homicide in July in Tupelo was captured Thursday in Albany, New York.

Jaylen Wells was wanted in for the murder of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, and Robben Wilson. The three victims were shot and killed in a Tupelo neighborhood around midnight on July 24. Wells was the fourth and final suspect involved with the incident to be taken into custody.

On July 26, Javion Clifton and Shamar Carroll were arrested by Tupelo police. On July 28, Taquon Garth was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Jackson, Mississippi.

All four suspects have been charged with three counts of capital murder.

Officials say Wells has been hiding out since the crime happened. According to New York news sources, Well attempted to avoid capture by using a false name.

 

