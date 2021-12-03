Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly striking a man in the head and then robbing him at gunpoint.

On November 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from an individual that claimed robbed in the Woodglenn Cove area.

The reporting party was treated for minor injuries. Upon investigation, Clarente Stephon Alexander, 29, of Oxford, was arrested for Armed Robbery.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.