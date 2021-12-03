Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery

Published 6:02 am Friday, December 3, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly striking a man in the head and then robbing him at gunpoint.

On November 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from an individual that claimed robbed in the Woodglenn Cove area.

The reporting party was treated for minor injuries. Upon investigation, Clarente Stephon Alexander, 29, of Oxford, was arrested for Armed Robbery.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.

More News

Forget breakfast — have buttermilk pancake cookies instead. World famous store opens in Mississippi today.

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly kidnapping woman from her apartment Thursday

Mississippi River search suspended for man from riverboat

New coronavirus cases on rise again in Mississippi, health officials report

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article