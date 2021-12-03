Mississippi man pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual battery of 13-year-old

Published 4:18 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

On Wednesday, a Franklin County man was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the sexual battery of a 13-year-old child.

Judge Debra Blackwell passed the sentence to Sherman Jackson, 33, after he pleaded guilty to the charge in Sixth District Circuit Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Shameca Collins.

Jackson must also register as a sex offender upon his release, Collins states.

“Hopefully, this young child will begin to heal from the trauma suffered at the hands of Mr. Jackson and live a positive, productive life,” she said.

More News

Mississippi woman charged with manslaughter in infant’s death

2 arrested after baby found abandoned in Alabama Walmart

Here’s how much delivery drivers make in every state

Beyond star ratings: 10 things consumers should look for in product reviews

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article