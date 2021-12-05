Mississippi man arrested for mass shooting that killed two, injured three others

Published 9:05 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that killed two people in late October, but a second suspect is still being sought.

Quitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies report they arrested Juanthean Williams in connection with the killing of Derrick Small Jr., 24, and Deshun Anderson, 19. The pair were among five people shot on Oct. 24, at an apartment complex in Quitman County.

Williams was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Another suspect in the shooting, Quenten Cortez Taylor, is also being sought by authorities. Taylor, investigators say, should be considered armed and dangerous.

