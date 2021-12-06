New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at nearly one-month high mark as first omicron variant detected

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained virtually unchanged Monday and at nearly the highest level seen in more than a month, state officials reported, as the state also announced the first known case of the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 982 new coronavirus cases were found since Friday. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 409, just 1 case down from Friday’s one-month high.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 516,486.

Also on Monday state health officials announced the first known case of the new omicron variant.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that (the) delta (variant) is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Mississippi resident found to have contracted the omicron variant recently traveled to New York, where the variant was found earlier, state health officials said.

While information on the infection rate and severity of the omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” he said.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,299.

Through Monday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 409 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 325 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County