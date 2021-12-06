New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at nearly one-month high mark as first omicron variant detected

Published 12:47 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained virtually unchanged Monday and at nearly the highest level seen in more than a month, state officials reported, as the state also announced the first known case of the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 982 new coronavirus cases were found since Friday. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 409, just 1 case down from Friday’s one-month high.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 516,486.

Also on Monday state health officials announced the first known case of the new omicron variant.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that (the) delta (variant) is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Mississippi resident found to have contracted the omicron variant recently traveled to New York, where the variant was found earlier, state health officials said.

While information on the infection rate and severity of the omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” he said.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,299.

Through Monday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 409 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 325 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4784 125 88 18
Alcorn 5950 108 130 20
Amite 2103 57 57 9
Attala 3416 90 189 36
Benton 1534 39 47 10
Bolivar 6472 151 240 33
Calhoun 2889 50 44 7
Carroll 1758 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3191 67 61 15
Choctaw 1378 27 12 0
Claiborne 1348 39 46 9
Clarke 3019 95 132 32
Clay 3139 78 41 5
Coahoma 4259 110 138 14
Copiah 4583 95 105 15
Covington 4353 95 142 39
De Soto 33463 432 126 26
Forrest 13852 260 283 60
Franklin 1266 30 46 5
George 5110 80 73 9
Greene 2254 49 57 6
Grenada 3796 109 156 32
Hancock 7848 132 72 15
Harrison 35042 558 535 79
Hinds 32797 643 852 139
Holmes 2733 89 109 20
Humphreys 1323 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4903 107 135 24
Jackson 24926 392 285 41
Jasper 3415 66 46 2
Jefferson 973 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1746 43 9 1
Jones 14191 248 260 44
Kemper 1455 41 50 10
Lafayette 8881 143 200 57
Lamar 10713 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12326 323 482 108
Lawrence 2208 42 27 2
Leake 4144 91 99 17
Lee 16523 245 224 43
Leflore 4756 144 240 55
Lincoln 5544 136 208 41
Lowndes 11387 193 299 67
Madison 14978 283 416 72
Marion 4311 112 162 24
Marshall 6735 142 69 17
Monroe 7091 179 191 55
Montgomery 1827 57 64 10
Neshoba 6753 210 229 61
Newton 3961 82 87 15
Noxubee 1888 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7234 138 271 40
Panola 6807 135 103 15
Pearl River 9759 244 210 42
Perry 2146 56 24 9
Pike 5947 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7060 110 87 13
Prentiss 5101 85 101 15
Quitman 1079 28 0 0
Rankin 22593 405 492 69
Scott 4794 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4577 117 165 20
Smith 2708 52 71 8
Stone 3664 66 88 14
Sunflower 4331 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2326 53 50 7
Tate 4786 118 80 19
Tippah 4979 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3888 94 103 28
Tunica 1639 39 19 3
Union 6456 99 133 23
Walthall 2221 66 69 14
Warren 6892 178 175 38
Washington 7561 169 202 41
Wayne 4437 72 80 13
Webster 2067 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3188 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2458 47 82 22
Yazoo 4584 92 152 20
Total 516,486 10,299 11,357 2,101



