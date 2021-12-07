Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers climbing again, now at highest level in more than month

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose to the highest level in more than a month on  Tuesday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 652 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 424.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 517,138.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,306.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 424 on Tuesday. It was the highest weekly average in more than a month.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 353 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4789 125 88 18
Alcorn 5969 108 130 20
Amite 2106 57 57 9
Attala 3422 90 189 36
Benton 1535 39 47 10
Bolivar 6484 151 240 33
Calhoun 2895 50 44 7
Carroll 1763 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3208 67 61 15
Choctaw 1380 27 12 0
Claiborne 1349 39 46 9
Clarke 3020 95 132 32
Clay 3143 78 41 5
Coahoma 4263 111 138 14
Copiah 4589 95 105 15
Covington 4358 95 142 39
De Soto 33512 432 126 26
Forrest 13865 260 283 60
Franklin 1271 30 46 5
George 5113 80 73 9
Greene 2255 49 57 6
Grenada 3799 109 156 32
Hancock 7854 132 72 15
Harrison 35086 559 535 79
Hinds 32826 644 852 139
Holmes 2737 89 109 20
Humphreys 1326 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4916 107 135 24
Jackson 24938 392 285 41
Jasper 3416 67 47 3
Jefferson 973 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1750 43 9 1
Jones 14195 248 260 44
Kemper 1456 41 50 10
Lafayette 8898 143 202 57
Lamar 10715 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12343 323 482 108
Lawrence 2211 42 27 2
Leake 4144 91 99 17
Lee 16564 245 224 43
Leflore 4765 144 240 55
Lincoln 5550 136 208 41
Lowndes 11401 193 303 67
Madison 14986 283 416 72
Marion 4313 112 162 24
Marshall 6751 142 69 17
Monroe 7106 179 191 55
Montgomery 1828 57 64 10
Neshoba 6762 210 229 61
Newton 3964 82 87 15
Noxubee 1889 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7246 138 271 40
Panola 6815 136 103 15
Pearl River 9762 244 210 42
Perry 2146 56 24 9
Pike 5953 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7071 110 87 13
Prentiss 5110 86 101 15
Quitman 1079 28 0 0
Rankin 22621 405 492 69
Scott 4795 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4587 117 166 20
Smith 2714 52 71 8
Stone 3664 66 88 14
Sunflower 4338 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2331 53 50 7
Tate 4790 118 80 19
Tippah 4984 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3902 94 103 28
Tunica 1641 39 19 3
Union 6470 99 133 23
Walthall 2222 66 69 14
Warren 6915 179 175 38
Washington 7562 169 202 41
Wayne 4443 72 80 13
Webster 2072 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1065 39 25 6
Winston 3190 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2465 47 82 22
Yazoo 4586 92 152 20
Total 517,138 10,306 11,365 2,102

