Alleged Mississippi mass shooter arrested, charged with two murders, other crimes

U.S. Marshalls located and arrested Wednesday a Mississippi man sought in connection to a shooting that killed two people and injured three others in late October.

The shooting occurred on October 24 in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

Quinten Taylor was arrested at an apartment complex in Memphis.

Taylor is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. Earlier, Quitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Juanthean Williams.

Taylor was charged with two murder counts and three counts of aggravated assault.