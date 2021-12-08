Employee of Mississippi daycare arrested, charged with child abuse

An employee of a Mississippi daycare center has been arrested and charged with child abuse in connection with a hitting incident involving a three-year-old child.

Ruby Wilkerson, 53, was arrested in Madison County, charged with one count of felony child abuse. Wilkerson was not given a bond, pending her appearance in court.

According to news reports, the hitting incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November.

The mother of the three-year-old said her daughter was hit by a teacher at the daycare and that video from the daycare shows her child being hit three times. The mother said her daughter was left with bruises around her eyes.