Former New Orleans Saints player dies while in custody of Alabama sheriff

Published 5:47 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The State of Alabama has launched an investigation into the death of a former New Orleans Saints player who died while in the custody of an Alabama sheriff.

Glenn Foster, 31, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in West Central Alabama on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

According to news reports, Foster died Monday, Dec. 6, at a Northport, Alabama, medical facility, according to the county coroner.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the in-custody death. Their findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster signed with the Saints in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He was cut from the team during the 2015 pre-season.

 

More News

10 billion-dollar disasters of 2021

Name origins of your favorite sci-fi characters

Cold-stunned sea turtles nursed back to health in Mississippi

Employee of Mississippi daycare arrested, charged with child abuse

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article