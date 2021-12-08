New coronavirus cases still climbing in Mississippi, state reports; Weekly average now at October levels

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi rose again Wednesday to the highest level since lat October, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 787 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 469.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 517,925.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported six new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,312.

Through Wednesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 378 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County