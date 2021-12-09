Authorities looking for Mississippi woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 3 months

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Prentiss County woman who hasn’t been seen in more than three months.

The Booneville Police Department is looking for Meagan Lebron Farmer, 37, who also goes by Meagan Summers.

Farmer was last seen in Booneville on or about Sept. 1, 2021. She was reported missing to the Booneville Police Department by family members on Dec. 6 at approximately 9 p.m.

Farmer is described as a white female, 5’04” tall, approximately 115 lbs., with red hair and green eyes.

She was initially reported missing by her family to another law enforcement agency on or about Nov. 24. That agency has also been actively investigating her disappearance since receiving the initial report.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Farmer, please contact our agency at (662) 728-5611 or our anonymous tip line at (662) 728-0123. Information can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS (8477) or please download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.