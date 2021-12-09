Police investigate shooting outside U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility in Mississippi

A shooting was reported at the ERDC main gate on Halls Ferry Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

An individual was reported shot in the head and ERDC security and The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene. The victim was identified by the Vicksburg Police Department as a security officer. At this time the victim’s condition and name are unknown. The victim has been taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

The ERDC main campus is under lockdown and employees are asked to shelter in place. There is a heavy police presence and traffic is backed up on Halls Ferry Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as officers respond to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 12:45 p.m., VPD verified there was not an active shooter and the police department is in control of the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.