Customer ordered food then wrestled carhop to ground brandishing gun. Now he is being sought for armed robbery.

A suspect is being sought by Monticello Police after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of armed robbery of a carhop at Sonic Drive-In on F.E. Sellers Highway in Monticello.

The suspect parked on the north side of the drive-in restaurant toward the back, according to Police Chief David Stanley, placed an order for food and then accosted the carhop when she delivered the food.

The witness said the suspect brandished a silver handgun and got out of the vehicle, then wrestled her to the ground. He took her entire apron, cell phone and car keys and fled in his vehicle, Stanley said.

“We had a couple of varying descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle,” Stanley said. “But the victim said it was a black male wearing a white bandanna-type mask and a black hoodie. And according to the victim, (the vehicle) was a white Toyota 4-Runner with black fenders.”

Stanley said a manager believed the license plate on the vehicle was either Hinds or Rankin County.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect should call 9-1-1, or contact the Monticello Police Department at 601-587-7732 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-7867.