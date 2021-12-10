Get cheesy with this new Mississippi restaurant devoted to the most comforting of comfort foods

Imagine it. A Mississippi restaurant devoted to the most ooey-gooey delicious comfort food on the planet — macaroni and cheese.

Soon to open on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the first I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise in the state.

The Boca Raton, Florida, chain is currently hiring employees for the opening of its newest restaurant in Gulfport at 208 E. Pass Road.

I Heart Mac & Cheese offers customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches.

Macaroni and cheese bowls feature a selection of bases from pasta and tater tots to broccoli and cauliflower. To that diners can choose between cheese sauces.

Proteins like bacon, chicken pulled pork and lobster can also be added to the bowls. Mix in some veggies and top with even more cheese and you have a delicious meal ready to satisfy any appetite.

Build-your-own grilled cheese sandwiches offer similar selections. And if you don’t want to build your own, I Heart Mac & Cheese offers a variety of tasty signature combinations.

A grand opening date has not been finalized, but the store is currently finishing construction and hiring.