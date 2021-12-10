Mississippi man charged with capital murder after 3 bodies found in burned home

A Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder and arson after three dead men were found inside a house that burned.

Jackson police told news outlets Thursday that Charles Robinson III is accused of intentionally setting the fire Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear whether Robinson is represented by an attorney.

Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders would not say what investigators found that connected Robinson to the fire.

The three victims’ names were not immediately released. An investigation continues.

The house that burned is on State Street, near Northside Drive, in north Jackson. Hinds County land records show the house is owned by a company that also owns four other houses in Jackson.