New coronavirus cases in Mississippi keep climbing higher, state reports
Published 1:31 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to climb Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 445 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 516
The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 519,115.
Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.
MSDH reported nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,326.
Through Friday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 516 on Friday. It was the highest weekly average since October 19.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 with Friday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4803
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6025
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2113
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3434
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1541
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6512
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2905
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1771
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3246
|68
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1384
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1351
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3025
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3157
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4304
|112
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4619
|95
|106
|15
|Covington
|4365
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33686
|434
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13906
|261
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1275
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5121
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2259
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3826
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7864
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35150
|560
|535
|79
|Hinds
|32943
|646
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2742
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1329
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4952
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24987
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3421
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|975
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1752
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14233
|248
|261
|44
|Kemper
|1460
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8932
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10739
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12396
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2219
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4151
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|16698
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4778
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5563
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11431
|195
|303
|68
|Madison
|15049
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4327
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6793
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7163
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1829
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6774
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3976
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1891
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7267
|139
|271
|40
|Panola
|6850
|136
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9781
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2151
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5967
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7109
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5164
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1083
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22699
|405
|492
|69
|Scott
|4806
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|656
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4606
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2717
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3667
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4352
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2336
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4807
|118
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5018
|84
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|3927
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1650
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6534
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2223
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6942
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7571
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4447
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2079
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1068
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3203
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2486
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4609
|93
|152
|20
|Total
|519,115
|10,326
|11,367
|2,103
* Note: One death previously reported in Jasper County should have been included in Forrest County?s totals