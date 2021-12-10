Police catch man cutting out catalytic converters from trucks in Mississippi parking lot

Published 12:17 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say they caught a man cutting out catalytic converters from trucks in a Hattiesburg parking lot.

Just after midnight Friday, Hattiesburg police officers responded to a report of an individual in the 4600 block of Hardy Street, attempting to cut catalytic converters off of trucks in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the individual attempted to flee the scene, towards Interstate 59 and Hardy Street. The individual stopped on the I-59 northbound ramp, and was taken into custody.

The individual was identified as William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg. Marshal was charged with one count of malicious mischief and two other active warrants out of another jurisdiction.

Marshal was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending.

 

