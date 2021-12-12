Man arrested on public drunkenness charge found dead in Mississippi jail cell

Published 9:07 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021

By The Associated Press

Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name as they worked to notify his family. The sheriff’s office said he was from Mobile, Alabama, WKRG-TV reported, and had been wanted there on a felony warrant.

