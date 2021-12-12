North Carolina man rams Mississippi police squad car, leads chase through multiple counties before crashing

A North Carolina man who reportedly rammed a Mississippi police car Saturday afternoon led several agencies on a chase through multiple counties before crashing in an embankment along Highway 25 in Rankin County.

The man, who was briefly trapped in his vehicle after the crash, was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lousiville when authorities received reports of an officer being hit.

The suspect fled the scene and started a chase on Highway 25 from Louisville to Rankin County. The chase involved multiple agencies, including the Lousiville Police Department, the Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Authorities used spike strips to stop the suspect, who then crashed his car into an embankment in north Rankin County.

The suspect’s name was not immediately known and the incident is under investigation.