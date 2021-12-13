14-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday carjacking, armed robbery
Published 5:33 am Monday, December 13, 2021
A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning carjacking.
Officials with the Jackson police department say the carjacking occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Claiborne Avenue in Jackson.
The teen, who has been charged with carjacking and armed robbery, reportedly shot a man in the right thigh.
According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the teen shot a man in the leg and then took the victim’s cell phone and car.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.