14-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday carjacking, armed robbery

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning carjacking.

Officials with the Jackson police department say the carjacking occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Claiborne Avenue in Jackson.

The teen, who has been charged with carjacking and armed robbery, reportedly shot a man in the right thigh.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the teen shot a man in the leg and then took the victim’s cell phone and car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.