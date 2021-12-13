Body found in location indicated by Mississippi inmate executed in November. Remains thought to be of sister-in-law missing since 2007.

Officials believe they have found the body of a Felecia Cox, the sister-in-law of David Neal Cox, who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife.

The body was found after David Neal Cox revealed the location following his execution last month.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Officers discovered the remains on part of the land the family once owned off Cane Creek Road west of Pontotoc.

Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties.

Weddle said David Neal Cox has been a longtime suspect in Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

“There is no indication that anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death,” Weddle told a news conference.

In a news release, the state’s Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel said David Neal Cox “felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure” to Felicia Cox’s family.

Mississippi State University archaeology and anthropology personnel were on hand to assist in the location and recovery of the remains, which will be sent to the state’s forensic laboratory in Biloxi for positive identification.

Felicia Cox, then 40, was last seen in July 2007 visiting her sister-in-law, Kim Kirk Cox, in Pontotoc. Kim Kirk Cox, who was married to David Neal Cox, was later killed by him in May 2010, the crime for which he was executed.

David Neal Cox, 50, was the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years. Before his execution, he abandoned all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death” before the state Supreme Court set his execution date.

Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to capital murder for the May 2010 shooting death of Kim Kirk Cox. He also pleaded guilty to multiple other charges, including sexual assault. A jury handed down the death sentence.

Weddle said Cox made the disclosure about his sister-in-law to his attorneys in late October and waived his attorney-client privilege after death. The information was presented to Weddle’s office two days after Cox’s execution, the district attorney said.