Boiler explodes at Mississippi poultry feed mill. One person taken to local hospital.

One person has been injured after the explosion of a boiler at a feed mill for a Mississippi poultry company.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said his department received reports at around 9:30 a.m. Monday about a boiler room explosion at a feed mill operated by Sanderson Farms, WLOX-TV reported.

The scene was cleared in about two hours, but one person was reported injured and taken to a local hospital, Pope said.

The condition of that person wasn’t immediately known. According to Pope, minimal damage was caused to the warehouse facility.

The mill was taken offline while the incident is investigated by Sanderson Farms’ safety team.