You may be surprised to learn these actresses are from Mississippi

OMDb

Famous actresses from Mississippi

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actors from Mississippi

OMDb

Lacey Chabert

– Born: Purvis, Mississippi, USA (9/30/1982)

– Known for:

— Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” (2004)

— Penny Robinson in “Lost in Space” (1998)

— Amanda Becker in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

OMDb

Laura Bailey

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (5/28/1981)

– Known for:

— Vex’ahlia Vessar / Vex in “The Legend of Vox Machina” (2022)

— Polina Petrova in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” (2021)

— Abby in “The Last of Us: Part II” (2020)

OMDb

Diane Ladd

– Born: Meridian, Mississippi, USA (11/29/1935)

– Known for:

— Marietta Fortune in “Wild at Heart” (1990)

— Mimi in “Joy” (2015)

— Ida Sessions in “Chinatown” (1974)

OMDb

Sela Ward

– Born: Meridian, Mississippi, USA (7/11/1956)

– Known for:

— President Lanford in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

— Sharon Schieber in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Helen Kimble in “The Fugitive” (1993)

Jason Neal // Wikimedia Coommons

Faith Hill

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (9/21/1967)

– Known for:

— Sarah Sunderson in “The Stepford Wives” (2004)

— Soundtrack in “Pearl Harbor” (2001)

— Soundtrack in “Practical Magic” (1998)

You may also like: Countries Mississippi exports the most goods to

OMDb

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

– Born: Laurel, Mississippi, USA (5/11/1979)

– Known for:

— Michelle Chambers in “Masterminds” (2016)

— Margaret in “Free State of Jones” (2016)

— Waitress / Manager in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2005-2019)

OMDb

Stella Stevens

– Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi, USA (10/1/1938)

– Known for:

— Linda Rogo in “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)

— Gail Hendricks in “The Silencers” (1966)

— Stella Purdy in “The Nutty Professor” (1963)

Disney | ABC Television Group // flickr

Tig Notaro

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (3/24/1971)

– Known for:

— Tig in “One Mississippi” (2015-2017)

— Marianne Peters in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

— Actress in “Tig Notaro: Drawn” (2021)

OMDb

Candice Patton

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (6/24/1985)

– Known for:

— Iris West-Allen / Iris West / Millie Foss in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Sgt. Halway in “The Guest” (2014)

— Dana in “Commander and Chief” (2012)

OMDb

Taylor Spreitler

– Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA (10/23/1993)

– Known for:

— Mia McCormick / Mia in “Days of Our Lives” (2009-2010)

— Hannah Green in “Girl on the Edge” (2015)

— Marissa in “Amityville: The Awakening” (2017)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Finn Carter

– Born: Greenville, Mississippi, USA (3/9/1960)

– Known for:

— Rhonda LeBeck in “Tremors” (1990)

— Sierra Esteban Reyes / Sierra Esteban / Sierra Montgomery / Sierra Montgomery Reyes / Sierra Esteban Montgomery / Sierra Reyes in “As the World Turns” (1985-1988)

— Nina Sachie in “How I Got Into College” (1989)

OMDb

Brandy Norwood

– Born: McComb, Mississippi, USA (2/11/1979)

– Known for:

— Karla Wilson in “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998)

— Moesha Mitchell / Self in “Moesha” (1996-2001)

— Leah in “Osmosis Jones” (2001)

OMDb

Anne Whitfield

– Born: Oxford, Mississippi, USA (8/27/1938)

– Known for:

— Susan Waverly in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Mrs. Dawes in “Tick, Tick, Tick” (1970)

— Mrs. Henderson / Herodias in “Cookie’s Fortune” (1999)

OMDb

Nikki Griffin

– Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (4/16/1978)

– Known for:

— Cindy – Clay’s Girlfriend in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

— Katie Johnson in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)

— Jess Sathers in “The O.C.” (2005-2006)

OMDb

Allie Grant

– Born: Tupelo, Mississippi, USA (2/14/1994)

– Known for:

— Rogue Leader / Kimmy in “Fanboys” (2009)

— Club Girl in “The Runaways” (2010)

— Remy Baker in “Struck by Lightning” (2012)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi

Tinseltown // Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey

– Born: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA (1/29/1954)

– Known for:

— Producer in “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (1986-2011)

— Gloria Gaines in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

— Mrs. Which in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018)

OMDb

Geneva Carr

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (5/6/1971)

– Known for:

— Viagra Nurse #2 in “Love & Other Drugs” (2010)

— Woman at Fertility Clinic in “It’s Complicated” (2009)

— Ginny’s Friend in “Wonder Wheel” (2017)

OMDb

Jamie Lynn Spears

– Born: McComb, Mississippi, USA (4/4/1991)

– Known for:

— Young Lucy in “Crossroads” (2002)

— Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 101” (2005-2008)

— Mandy Ferner in “Miss Guided” (2008)

OMDb

Simbi Kali

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (4/28/1971)

– Known for:

— Nina in “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996-2001)

— Alma Givens in “We Were Soldiers” (2002)

— Amanda in “Detroit: Become Human” (2018)

OMDb

Mary Ann Mobley

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (2/17/1937)

– Died: 12/9/2014

– Known for:

— Teresa ‘Terry’ Taylor in “Get Yourself a College Girl” (1964)

— Crystal Walker in “Mission: Impossible” (1966)

— Cindy / Denise / Girl / Sugar / Teri in “Burke’s Law” (1963-1965)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

OMDb

Symba

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (7/6/1970)

– Known for:

— Jack’s Dancing Partner in “L.A. Confidential” (1997)

— Aluura in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1998)

— Bar Dancer in “Star Trek: Voyager” (1996)

OMDb

Cynthia Geary

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (3/21/1965)

– Known for:

— Shelly Marie Tambo / Sally in “Northern Exposure” (1990-1995)

— Kellie Frost in “8 Seconds” (1994)

— Sara in “The Awakening” (1995)

OMDb

Mary Alice

– Born: Indianola, Mississippi, USA (12/3/1941)

– Known for:

— The Oracle in “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003)

— Nurse Margaret in “Awakenings” (1990)

— Marguerite Peck in “I’ll Fly Away” (1992)

OMDb

Jen Richards

– Born: Natchez, Mississippi, USA (1/30/1976)

– Known for:

— Violet in “Her Story” (2016)

— Margo Fairchild in “Mrs. Fletcher” (2019)

— Actress in “There You Are” (2018)

OMDb

Victoria Paige Watkins

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (9/3/2008)

– Known for:

— Piper in “Two Lane Blacktop”

— Sarah in “Gain” (2022)

— Lucas in “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (2021)

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Mississippi

OMDb

Lynn Hamilton

– Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi, USA (4/25/1930)

– Known for:

— Donna Harris / Landlady in “Sanford and Son” (1972-1977)

— Trudy in “The Golden Girls” (1988)

— Alice Morgan #2 in “Port Charles” (1999)

OMDb

Tonea Stewart

– Born: Greenwood, Mississippi, USA (2/3/1947)

– Known for:

— Gwen Hailey in “A Time to Kill” (1996)

— Mrs. Walker in “Mississippi Burning” (1988)

— Aunt Marion in “Girls Trip” (2017)

OMDb

Katherine Bailess

– Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (4/24/1980)

– Known for:

— Kyle Hart in “Hit the Floor” (2013-2018)

— Erica Marsh in “One Tree Hill” (2005)

— Girl / Stephanie in “Gilmore Girls” (2004)

OMDb

Beah Richards

– Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (7/12/1920)

– Died: 9/14/2000

– Known for:

— Mrs. Prentice in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

— Drug Counselor in “Drugstore Cowboy” (1989)

— Aunt Ethel in “Sanford and Son” (1972)

OMDb

Brenda Venus

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (11/10/1947)

– Known for:

— Hooker in “48 Hrs.” (1982)

— Adriann in “Deathsport” (1978)

— George in “The Eiger Sanction” (1975)

You may also like: Best high schools in Mississippi

OMDb

Annelle Hayes

– Born: Tupelo, Mississippi, USA (11/13/1924)

– Died: 3/25/2013

– Known for:

— Belle Aragon in “Two Rode Together” (1961)

— Gloria Turner in “The Aquanauts” (1960)

— Margaret Burns in “Hazel” (1961)

OMDb

Angela Kerecz

– Born: Waynesboro, Mississippi, USA (7/29/1972)

– Known for:

— Angela in “S.O.U.L.”

— Spirit in “Shining Spirit”

— Angela in “Souls Collide” (2014)

OMDb

Hattie Winston

– Born: Lexington, Mississippi, USA (3/3/1945)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Todd in “Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)

— Simone in “Jackie Brown” (1997)

— Margaret Wyborn in “Becker” (1998-2004)

OMDb

Jessica Lemon Wilkinson

– Born: Mississippi, USA (8/12/1976)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Armstid in “As I Lay Dying” (2013)

— Detective in “Starve” (2014)

— Becky Thomas in “I Killed My BFF” (2015)

OMDb

Trinitee

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (4/12/2006)

– Known for:

— Judy Cooper / Self in “K.C. Undercover” (2015-2018)

— Tamika in “Mixed-ish” (2019-2021)

— Brianna in “All About the Washingtons” (2018)

You may also like: Ecosystem imbalance in the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area: How climate change has affected Mississippi

OMDb

Candiace Dillard

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (12/14/1986)

– Known for:

— Kacey in “The Cure”

— Nikki in “Water in a Broken Glass” (2018)

— Denise in “We Go Deep” (2021)

OMDb

Cassi Davis

– Born: Holly Springs, Mississippi, USA (7/31/1964)

– Known for:

— Aunt Bam in “A Madea Family Funeral” (2019)

— Ella Payne in “House of Payne” (2006-2021)

— Aunt Bam in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011)

OMDb

Juanita Moore

– Born: Greenwood, Mississippi, USA (10/19/1914)

– Died: 1/1/2014

– Known for:

— Annie Johnson in “Imitation of Life” (1959)

— Kenny’s Grandmother in “The Kid” (2000)

— Shirley Lorraine in “Ransom!” (1956)

OMDb

Willow Hale

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (8/21/1955)

– Known for:

— Robin / Robin Hinton / The Seer in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2018)

— Elaine Keane in “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” (2011)

— Barbara in “Away from It All” (2022)

OMDb

Anne Neyland

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (8/23/1934)

– Died: 4/24/2019

– Known for:

— Laury Jackson in “Jailhouse Rock” (1957)

— Theresa ‘Terry’ Lindsay in “Motorcycle Gang” (1957)

— Virginia Kelly in “Hidden Fear” (1957)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Mississippi

OMDb

Peggy Dow

– Born: Columbia, Mississippi, USA (3/18/1928)

– Known for:

— Miss Kelly in “Harvey” (1950)

— Patricia Monahan in “Woman in Hiding” (1950)

— Ellen Bennett in “Shakedown” (1950)

OMDb

Carrie MacLemore

– Born: Brandon, Mississippi, USA (3/19/1987)

– Known for:

— Heather in “Damsels in Distress” (2011)

— Lucy Kozlowski in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2005)

— Rosalin in “Guiding Light” (2003)

OMDb

Alexandra Wright

– Born: Cleveland, Mississippi, USA (5/25/1988)

– Known for:

— Madison’s Mother in “This Is Us” (2021)

— Megan Harper in “Chicago P.D.” (2021)

— Detective Brooks / Detective Cameron Brooks in “Solve” (2020)

OMDb

Krystal Summers

– Born: Laurel, Mississippi, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Bubbles Cliquot in “Ticked-Off Trannies with Knives” (2010)

— Janice Jeffress in “Dead Don’t Die in Dallas” (2019)

— Mallory Clarkson in “Incubus: New Beginnings” (2022)

OMDb

Mary Catherine Garrison

– Born: Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA (12/19/1973)

– Known for:

— Jill in “Begin Again” (2013)

— Erin in “30 Rock” (2009)

— Sophie Brookheimer in “Veep” (2013-2019)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Mississippi

OMDb

Carlisle Forrester

– Born: Oxford, Mississippi, USA (11/21/1985)

– Known for:

— Mariah in “Now or Never” (2009)

— Farrah in “Southern Decadence” (2018)

— North Carolina in “Miss Castaway and the Island Girls” (2004)

OMDb

Ruth Ford

– Born: Brookhaven, Mississippi, USA (7/7/1911)

– Died: 8/12/2009

– Known for:

— Lucille Early in “Musical Comedy Time” (1951)

— Mrs. Billings in “Too Much Johnson” (1938)

— Ruth Gibson in “Woman Who Came Back” (1945)