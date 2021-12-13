Mississippi health officials: Number of new coronavirus cases dips slightly

Published 5:23 pm Monday, December 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly on Monday as the state released the latest statistics on the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 736 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 519,851.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,331.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 481 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 445 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4809 125 88 18
Alcorn 6043 108 130 20
Amite 2117 57 57 9
Attala 3437 90 189 36
Benton 1543 40 47 10
Bolivar 6514 151 240 33
Calhoun 2913 51 44 7
Carroll 1773 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3260 68 61 15
Choctaw 1385 27 12 0
Claiborne 1351 39 46 9
Clarke 3024 95 132 32
Clay 3167 78 41 5
Coahoma 4319 112 138 14
Copiah 4629 95 106 15
Covington 4376 95 142 39
De Soto 33749 434 126 26
Forrest 13919 261 284 61
Franklin 1275 30 46 5
George 5122 80 73 9
Greene 2258 50 57 6
Grenada 3832 109 156 32
Hancock 7869 132 72 15
Harrison 35175 560 535 79
Hinds 32998 647 852 139
Holmes 2745 89 109 20
Humphreys 1330 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4962 107 135 24
Jackson 25009 392 285 41
Jasper 3421 66 46 2
Jefferson 975 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1755 43 9 1
Jones 14243 248 261 44
Kemper 1460 41 50 10
Lafayette 8943 143 202 57
Lamar 10752 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12400 323 482 108
Lawrence 2222 43 27 2
Leake 4153 92 99 17
Lee 16754 245 224 43
Leflore 4792 144 240 55
Lincoln 5576 136 208 41
Lowndes 11444 196 303 68
Madison 15066 283 416 72
Marion 4334 112 162 24
Marshall 6807 142 69 17
Monroe 7178 179 191 55
Montgomery 1832 57 64 10
Neshoba 6776 210 229 61
Newton 3980 83 87 15
Noxubee 1894 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7270 139 271 40
Panola 6854 137 103 15
Pearl River 9793 244 210 42
Perry 2154 56 24 9
Pike 5977 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7127 110 87 13
Prentiss 5182 86 101 15
Quitman 1084 28 0 0
Rankin 22731 406 492 69
Scott 4811 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4612 117 165 20
Smith 2723 52 71 8
Stone 3671 66 88 14
Sunflower 4356 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2337 53 50 7
Tate 4815 118 80 19
Tippah 5028 84 122 14
Tishomingo 3942 94 103 28
Tunica 1652 39 19 3
Union 6545 99 133 23
Walthall 2223 66 69 14
Warren 6949 179 175 38
Washington 7583 170 202 41
Wayne 4449 72 80 13
Webster 2083 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6
Winston 3206 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2488 47 82 22
Yazoo 4623 93 152 20
Total 519,851 10,331 11,367 2,103

