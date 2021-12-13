Mississippi health officials: Number of new coronavirus cases dips slightly

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly on Monday as the state released the latest statistics on the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 736 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 519,851.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,331.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 481 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 445 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County