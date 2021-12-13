Mississippi sheriff: Alabama man found dead in jail cell

Published 5:21 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An Alabama man arrested in Mississippi on a public drunkenness charge was found dead in his jail cell Saturday night.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that the 63-year-old man was arrested by Pascagoula police Saturday and later found unresponsive in a jail cell.

The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.

Officials did not release the man’s name but said he was from Mobile and was wanted there on a felony warrant.

 

