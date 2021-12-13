Three members of Mississippi family killed in house fire

A fire has claimed the lives of three members of a Mississippi family, state media outlets reported.

Early Sunday morning firefighters in Itawamba County were called to an address on Antioch Road where a mobile home was on fire, WTVA reported.

The television station said the local coroner identified the dead as Bryan Sides, 26, Dwana Sides, 40, and Breylan Sides, 11.

The coroner said although the fire remained under investigation it appeared a small space heater may have been the cause of the fire.

Reportedly the victims were found in their beds.