Mississippi city makes list of top 10 Christmas towns in America

Although there rarely is snow and the North Pole is 4,000 miles away, one Mississippi city has found its way on the list of top Christmas destinations in the country.

Last week, Fox News unveiled its list of the 10 best Christmas towns in America.

Thanks to recent the filming of a recent Hallmark Christmas movie and another holiday-related film, the city of Natchez has garnered the attention of many across the country looking to get their fix of red and green.

A Christmas tree in the center of Main Street helps.

Here is what Fox News said about the Mississippi city:

“Get more than your fair share of season’s greetings from picturesque Natchez along the Mississippi River, perhaps best known for its antebellum mansions. The fun kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend with the annual Christmas in Natchez tree lighting event on Main Street with pyrotechnics set to music, cameos from the North Pole’s famed Mr. Claus and many tantalizing food vendors on offer. Hallmark fans may enjoy Visit Natchez’s self-guided tour brochure of the filming sights of “Every Time a Bell Rings,” a Christmas movie filmed in Natchez that premiered on Nov. 18. Catch some shut-eye between festive events at Sunnyside, Bed & Breakfast, home of the Do You See What I See? Christmas tours and over 30 decorated trees or The Towers Mansion, home of the splendid Jeweled Christmas Tours, touted as one of the top 10 most unusual Christmas displays by USA Today.”

The other cities that made the list include: