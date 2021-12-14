Mississippi health officials report slightly lower number of new coronavirus cases yesterday

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi yesterday dipped slightly, state officials reported Tuesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 408 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 520,259.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,340.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 446 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 435 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4810 125 88 18
Alcorn 6052 108 130 20
Amite 2118 57 57 9
Attala 3441 90 189 36
Benton 1545 40 47 10
Bolivar 6518 153 240 33
Calhoun 2920 51 44 7
Carroll 1774 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3275 68 61 15
Choctaw 1385 27 12 0
Claiborne 1352 39 46 9
Clarke 3026 95 132 32
Clay 3172 78 41 5
Coahoma 4320 112 138 14
Copiah 4632 95 106 15
Covington 4378 95 142 39
De Soto 33780 435 126 26
Forrest 13924 261 284 61
Franklin 1278 31 46 5
George 5124 80 73 9
Greene 2258 50 57 6
Grenada 3834 109 156 32
Hancock 7870 132 72 15
Harrison 35187 561 535 79
Hinds 33007 648 853 139
Holmes 2746 89 109 20
Humphreys 1331 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4978 107 136 24
Jackson 25017 392 285 41
Jasper 3422 66 46 2
Jefferson 975 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1757 43 9 1
Jones 14245 248 261 44
Kemper 1460 41 50 10
Lafayette 8952 143 202 57
Lamar 10754 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12408 323 482 108
Lawrence 2222 43 27 2
Leake 4157 92 99 17
Lee 16778 246 224 43
Leflore 4796 144 240 55
Lincoln 5588 136 208 41
Lowndes 11468 196 304 68
Madison 15077 283 416 72
Marion 4339 112 162 24
Marshall 6815 142 69 17
Monroe 7189 180 191 55
Montgomery 1836 57 64 10
Neshoba 6776 210 229 61
Newton 3980 83 87 15
Noxubee 1895 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7276 139 271 40
Panola 6862 137 103 15
Pearl River 9796 244 210 42
Perry 2155 56 24 9
Pike 5986 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7147 110 87 13
Prentiss 5185 86 101 15
Quitman 1085 28 0 0
Rankin 22740 407 492 69
Scott 4813 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4614 117 165 20
Smith 2724 52 72 8
Stone 3671 66 88 14
Sunflower 4358 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2338 53 50 7
Tate 4816 118 80 19
Tippah 5036 84 122 14
Tishomingo 3960 94 103 28
Tunica 1654 39 19 3
Union 6557 99 133 23
Walthall 2224 66 69 14
Warren 6951 179 175 38
Washington 7583 170 202 41
Wayne 4450 72 80 13
Webster 2085 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6
Winston 3207 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2492 47 82 22
Yazoo 4630 93 152 20
Total 520,259 10,340 11,371 2,103

