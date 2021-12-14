Mississippi health officials report slightly lower number of new coronavirus cases yesterday

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi yesterday dipped slightly, state officials reported Tuesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 408 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 520,259.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,340.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 446 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 435 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County