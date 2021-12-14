Officials looking for help in five-year old murder of Mississippi store owner

Mississippi law enforcement and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in the 2016 case of a convenience store owner who was robbed and killed just before Christmas.

Nearly five years after Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times and killed during an armed robbery, officials are still looking for clues to the death.

The robbery suspect or suspects reportedly stole cash and also took the store’s surveillance system recorder.

The homicide took place between the hours of 10 and 10:15 pm. on Dec. 21, 21016 at D’s One Stop gas station at 2607 Highway 80 East in Brandon. The shooting happened around closing time.

The Brandon Police Department is seeking any information the public can provide as to possible suspect(s) or suspicious vehicles seen at D’s One Stop on the night of the robbery and shooting.

A $5,000.00 reward has been offered by friends and family of the victim, in addition to a reward of up to $2,500.00 from Crime Stoppers, for tips leading to an arrest.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.