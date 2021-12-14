Police searching for clues after three people found dead in Mississippi residence

Mississippi authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death inside a Jackson residence Sunday.

A couple and their nephew were reportedly found inside a residence on Britton Street shortly after midnight Sunday.

According to local news reports, Jessie Bullock, 43, James Bullock, 56, and Colleen Bullock, 60, were identified as the victims of the shootings.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that authorities believe the shootings could be connected to previous violence. Jameal Smith, 22, — the son of Jessie Bullock — was shot and killed earlier this month at a gas station on State Street.

Police say they do not know the specific connection of the shootings and previous incidents of violence and whether the shootings were related to drugs, a domestic situation or retaliation.

At this time Jackson Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).