Mississippi police: Three people charged in noonday shooting that injured man

Published 7:33 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Main Street, just before noon.
When officers arrived on scene, a 31-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA ambulance, to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury. There were no other injuries reported.
Shortly after, officers located the vehicle involved in the shooting, in the 1000 block of Ida Avenue, and took two males and a female into custody.
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a stolen weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Ashley Cooper, 30, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.
The three individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

