Mississippi’s 14-day average of new coronavirus cases are up approximately 40% in a month, state records show

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained relatively flat Wednesday, but are still approximately 40-percent higher than one month ago

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 575 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 520,834.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,347.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 416 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 443 with Wednesday’s update. That’s up nearly 40 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County