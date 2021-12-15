Mississippi’s 14-day average of new coronavirus cases are up approximately 40% in a month, state records show

Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained relatively flat Wednesday, but are still approximately 40-percent higher than one month ago

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 575 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 520,834.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,347.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 416 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 443 with Wednesday’s update. That’s up nearly 40 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4814 125 88 18
Alcorn 6063 108 130 20
Amite 2119 57 57 9
Attala 3442 90 189 36
Benton 1549 40 47 10
Bolivar 6525 153 240 33
Calhoun 2926 51 44 7
Carroll 1779 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3288 69 61 15
Choctaw 1387 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 39 46 9
Clarke 3028 95 132 32
Clay 3181 78 41 5
Coahoma 4321 112 138 14
Copiah 4645 95 106 15
Covington 4378 95 142 39
De Soto 33820 435 126 26
Forrest 13938 261 284 61
Franklin 1281 31 46 5
George 5124 80 73 9
Greene 2258 50 57 6
Grenada 3838 110 156 32
Hancock 7873 132 72 15
Harrison 35207 561 537 79
Hinds 33044 649 853 139
Holmes 2748 89 109 20
Humphreys 1331 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4990 107 136 24
Jackson 25023 393 285 41
Jasper 3422 66 46 2
Jefferson 975 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1758 43 10 1
Jones 14250 248 261 44
Kemper 1461 41 50 10
Lafayette 8973 143 202 57
Lamar 10765 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12411 323 484 108
Lawrence 2225 43 27 2
Leake 4158 92 99 17
Lee 16815 246 224 43
Leflore 4803 144 240 55
Lincoln 5593 136 208 41
Lowndes 11477 196 304 68
Madison 15090 283 416 72
Marion 4343 112 162 24
Marshall 6840 142 69 17
Monroe 7211 180 191 55
Montgomery 1840 57 64 10
Neshoba 6781 210 229 61
Newton 3980 83 87 15
Noxubee 1896 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7285 139 271 40
Panola 6877 138 103 15
Pearl River 9801 244 210 42
Perry 2158 56 24 9
Pike 5988 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7164 110 87 13
Prentiss 5203 86 101 15
Quitman 1085 28 0 0
Rankin 22765 407 492 69
Scott 4817 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4615 117 165 20
Smith 2724 52 72 8
Stone 3672 66 88 14
Sunflower 4365 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2343 53 50 7
Tate 4820 119 80 19
Tippah 5039 85 122 14
Tishomingo 3970 94 103 28
Tunica 1657 39 19 3
Union 6568 99 133 23
Walthall 2227 66 69 14
Warren 6962 179 175 38
Washington 7587 170 202 41
Wayne 4450 72 80 13
Webster 2089 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6
Winston 3210 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2495 47 82 22
Yazoo 4635 93 152 20
Total 520,834 10,347 11,377 2,103

