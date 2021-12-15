Police: Officer kills Memphis motorist who was driving car stolen from Mississippi

Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A police officer shot and killed a motorist who was driving a stolen car and hit a police vehicle on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Police said officers in south Memphis tried to stop a Ford Fusion stolen out of Olive Branch, Mississippi, when the female driver hit a police car.

An officer fired at the driver, who died on the scene, police said. One person was detained, but it was not clear if that person was in the car with the motorist who was killed.

A stretch of a major road was blocked afterward. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was leading the investigation.

No further details were immediately released, including the identities of the officer and the dead motorist.

