Mississippi coast man pleads guilty to triple homicide in Jackson metro area
Published 2:28 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021
A Mississippi coast man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three people during a robbery in the Jackson metro area in 2016.
Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, of Biloxi, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for discharging a firearm that led to the deaths of three employees at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on December 17, 2016, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a press release.
Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2022 in Jackson.